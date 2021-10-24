Vanessa Bryant is currently in the midst of suing the Los Angeles Country Sheriff's Department for their role in passing around images of the crash shit where Kobe and Gianna Bryant died back in 2020. It was well-publicized that some officials had shown the photos to various acquaintances, and now, Vanessa is suing for invasion of privacy, as well as negligence.

As part of the proceedings, Bryant had to undergo a deposition, where she was asked various questions about the circumstances around Kobe's death. That's when Vanessa had to explain how she found out about the passing of her husband and child. As she explains, the original report claimed that five people had survived, and Vanessa was confident her family was part of those five. However, she quickly realized Kobe had died when social media messages started popping up everywhere with the words "RIP Kobe."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I was holding onto my phone, because obviously I was trying to call my husband back, and all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying 'RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe'," Vanessa said. "My life will never be the same without my husband and daughter."

It was recently reported that L.A. Country wanted Vanessa to undergo a psychiatric exam to see if she really does have emotional and mental injuries from the incident. This is all meant to be part of the lawsuit, although some have described it as invasive.

This remains a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

[Via]