Kobe Bryant is one of the most important and beloved players in the history of basketball. Just a couple of years ago, Kobe tragically passed away in a tragic helicopter accident, and since that time, the NBA world has been looking for ways to honor him. One such way has been through what is now being called the Kobe Bryant Trophy, which will be awarded to the All-Star Game MVP.

Recently, the NBA unveiled the new trophy, which was made by the likes of Victor Solomon. As you can see in the Instagram post below, this trophy is made with four levels, and each level has something that is made to pay homage to Kobe. Overall, it is quite flashy, and it's a piece that is going to make a lot of people excited.

Per NBA:

"â«ï¸Base Dimension: The eight-sided base represents Kobe’s No. 8 jersey number. The 18 stars around the trophy represent his 18 All-Star selections. The base height of 2 inches is a nod to his 2002 NBA All-Star MVP.



â«ï¸Level 1: The 24 stars represent Kobe’s No. 24 jersey number. The 7-inch height is a nod to his 2007 NBA All-Star MVP.



â«ï¸Level 2: The 10 stars represent Kobe’s USA Basketball No. 10 jersey. The 9-inch height is a nod to his 2009 NBA All-Star MVP.



â«ï¸Level 3: The five stars represent Kobe’s five NBA championships. The 11-inch height is a nod to his 2011 NBA All-Star MVP.



â«ï¸Level 4: A single star represents Kobe’s NBA MVP Award in the 2007-08 season. The 2-inch height of the final star represents his two Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP awards (2009, 2010)."

Vanessa Bryant commented on the trophy with gratitude as she said "I love everything this trophy represents, all of my husband’s hard work and dedication ~ Mamba Mentality."

Needless to say, whoever wins this trophy for the first time, will remember the moment for the rest of their life.