Just one day after sports fans celebrated Kobe Bryant's birthday, a decision has been made in the case centering around the late icon's death scene photos. Vanessa Bryant was outraged to learn that members of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, as well as members of the Fire Departments, reportedly shared and showed strangers photos of the tragic helicopter aftermath that left nine people dead, including the Bryants' daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester, whose wife and daughter also perished in the crash, took Los Angeles County to court and were victorious.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

According to several reports, Vanessa Bryant was awarded $16 million while Chester received $15 million. Authorities were found "liable for infringing on the constitutional rights" of the pair.

"While we disagree with the jury's findings as to the County's liability, we believe the monetary award shows that jurors didn't believe the evidence supported the Plaintiffs' request of $75 million for emotional distress," said County attorney Mira Hashmall, who lead outside counsel for L.A. County. "We will be discussing next steps with our client. Meanwhile, we hope the Bryant and Chester families continue to heal from their tragic loss."

On Instagram, Vanessa posted a photo where she celebrated "justice" for Kobe and Gianna. Check it out below.

