Kobe Bryant's passing came as a huge shock to many throughout the NBA world. It was made even worse by the fact that his daughter Gianna and seven others died alongside him in a horrific helicopter crash. Unfortunately, there were people who took advantage of the situation and breached the privacy of those who passed away.

As many already know, Vanessa Bryant is currently in the midst of suing Los Angeles officials for their role in circulating images from the crash site. According to reports, one sheriff's deputy even showed the photos to a woman at a bar to impress her. Bryant was simply appalled by this, and according to ESPN, she is seeking damages in the millions of dollars. The trial starts today, and Bryant is remaining firm on her position.

David McNew/Getty Images

Per ESPN:

“Mrs. Bryant feels ill at the thought that sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and members of the public have gawked at gratuitous images of her deceased husband and child,” the lawsuit reads. “She lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online.”

The other victims' families have received upwards of $2.5 million in a similar lawsuit. This is a precedent that bodes well for Bryant, who has been very vocal about the county's malpractice.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

[Via]