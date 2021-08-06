Jay-Z said "nobody wins when the family feuds," but unfortunately, Vanessa Bryant and her mother have been at it in court. Last year, Sofia Laine came forward with accusations that Vanessa kicked her out of the home and took back a vehicle that was given to her by the late Kobe Bryant. Laine would appear on a televised interview to air out her family's dirty laundry and later, she filed a lawsuit against her daughter.

Laine also stated that prior to his passing, Kobe told his mother-in-law that he would provide for her for the remainder of her life and the grandmother alleges she was officially employed by the family as a nanny at a rate of $96 per hour.



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

"All I wanted is what I worked for," Laine previously said. "Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements. Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit."

On Thursday (August 5), TMZ reported that Laine and Vanessa reached a settlement in the lawsuit that the widow formerly called "frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful." Vanessa claimed that Kobe didn't make any promises to Laine and denied that her mother acted as a nanny or assistant.

The lawsuit has now been closed as the two parties came to an agreement, but the terms have not been shared publicly.

