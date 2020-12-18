Vanessa Bryant's mother, Sofia Laine, has responded to her daughter's comments on Laine's lawsuit against her, which claims Bryant kicked her out of her home and took away a car that was gifted to her by Kobe Bryant.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Bryant claims that the lawsuit is the result of her not giving into Lane's attempts of extortion, following the passing of Kobe.

Lane says, according to TMZ: "For starters, I would like to state that I do not enjoy airing our family grievances in the public. Although I filed a lawsuit, I did not make any public comments and was hoping for the court process to run its course without the publicity, as hurtful as it is. I did not want this and do not want this."

She continued: "All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements.

"Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit."

Laine initially filed the lawsuit back in September.

