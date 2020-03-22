Chicago-rapper Valee may be dropping new music at midnight, according to a new post on his Instagram.

"Who want a project at midnight n shit 🔥 wit dis on it n shit 🤧," he wrote with a video of him previewing new music.

Fans in the comment section are excited. "Please I’ve been waiting flow unique af," one says. "I need something to bump so yea," adds another.

The new project may include his most recent single, "Not Playing," which dropped in January 2020. The Plu2o Nash produced track is a perfect example of what makes Valee unique, with strange flows, subtle bars, and otherworldly beats.

Andrew Barber, who manages Valee, wrote on Twitter, Saturday, "I promise @valee’s album is coming. Right now we’re just fighting over what records we’re gonna use." He also added that the discussion was internal for now, and not a disagreement with his label. He also confirmed it would release through Def Jam.

Valee originally gained popularity after the release of his 2018 EP, GOOD Job, You Found Me, which released through G.O.O.D. Music. His hit single "Womp Womp" took his career to another level. In 2019, he followed up with another EP in 2019, Runnin Rich. Perhaps, this new release will be his best work yet.

