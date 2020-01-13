Valee Delivers More Witty Flexes On "Not Playin"

Valee is loved for his idiosyncratic flexes. When hip hop is so saturated by braggadocio, it takes a lot for someone to rap about money, cars, clothes and sexual partners in an interesting manner. Valee always manages to put a creative spin on his material indulgences. His new song, "Not Playin", is more proof of that.

Over a glitchy Plu2o Nash beat, Valee spits some word association bars in his signature whisper. Despite all the artists that tried to steal his style, Valee still pulls it off the best and spices things up enough to keep us intrigued by what he has to offer.

The Chicago rapper blew up with his 2018 EP, GOOD Job, You Found Me, released through G.O.O.D. Music. He followed it up with another EP in 2019, Runnin Rich. Hopefully 2020 will be the year that Valee concentrates his immense potential into a LP. In the meantime, we'll continue to enjoy his EPs and loosies. Check out the Toinne-directed video for "Not Playin" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got some loud doe, bitch sound like ODB

I'm rockin St. Laurent, hope she notice me

My seats look like ice cream n****, Oberweis

I'm still up off yesterday, that's older geek