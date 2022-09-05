As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage.

After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August 26th, the 43-year-old recruited comedian Tiffany Haddish to partake in some bumping and grinding up on stage, which she clearly enjoyed, and for his latest show, Usher recruited fellow R&B star Tevin Campbell to come up and sing for his audience.





On Sunday (September 4), Campbell performed the lead vocals on his 1993 hit "Can We Talk" while the Dallas native joined in with some support and ad-libs.

Earlier this summer, the 45-year-old Texas-born singer confirmed on the State of Black Music Podcast that L.A. Reid and Babyface got in a spat over the song because the former wanted it to go to Usher, while the latter was set on Campbell recording the track.

"Well, that’s true," the "Always in My Heart" singer shared at the time. "That’s actually true, L.A. did want [Usher] to record it but Babyface wanted me to do it and they had a big fight over that."

Usher performs at his Las Vegas Residency -- Denise Truscello/Getty Images

As Rated RnB reports, Reid opened up about the drama in his Sing to Me book, writing, "The worst moment came when Kenny came to Atlanta to record Tevin Campbell on a song call ‘Can We Talk,’ a song I f*cking loved, and the first song he wrote and produced without me."

"It would have been perfect for Usher, but Kenny brought Tevin Campbell to Atlanta and recorded the song at Doppler Studios in the room next door to where I was working with Usher. That was no accident. Usher didn’t understand why Kenny was working next door on this song with someone else. He was confused and hurt. I was crushed."

Despite the past issues, though, both artists appear to be comfortable enough to take the stage together and support each other now. Check out a video of their performance below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

