Tiffany Haddish looks to be getting back into the dating game following her breakup from Common. Most recently, the comedian was hand-picked by Usher to join him onstage for a sultry performance during his Las Vegas residency, during which a bit of bumping and grinding took place between the two stars.

As TMZ notes, the 42-year-old attended the "OMG" hitmaker's concert in Sin City on Friday (August 26), nabbing a great seat toward the front of the venue and simply expecting to enjoy her pal's performance from the audience. Once Usher spotted her though, it was her time to shine alongside him.

Haddish looked like a kid in the candy store while the evening's main act grinded up on her backside and she cheekily leaned into him. The 43-year-old Dallas native also sang to the Girls Trip actress before they played out a skit while sitting at a table together.

On her own Instagram feed, the Los Angeles-born entertainer shared a video of her turning up from down in the audience, a wide smile across her face as she sings along to Chris Brown's "Party" featuring Usher and Gucci Mane.





Upon turning the camera around, Haddish shows off her view of the "Yeah!" artist dancing along with his entourage, all of them taking turns showing off their moves in a circle.

This isn't the first time Usher's name has been linked to The Last Black Unicorn author's in the media, although the last time wasn't so flattering.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Haddish told Cosmopolitan that she "checked in" with the father of four before cracking a joke about the herpes allegations that have long plagued him – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

