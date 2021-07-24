These past few months have been incredibly difficult and confusing for Green Bay Packers fans as there is a ton of uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers. Just last week, it was reported that Rodgers declined a massive contract that would have made him the highest-paid player in the entire NFL. Rodgers remains absent from Packers camp and based on his recent actions, it remains clear that this holdout has absolutely nothing to do with the money aspect of football.

For Rodgers, this is all about the respect, and the Packers seem content on playing keep-away with him until the season starts. It's a sad reality for the team although it is one that could have been avoided had the team drafted a wide receiver as opposed to a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt spoke about the Packers' situation as he is a huge fan. Bolt expressed concern about what is going on with Rodgers and explained that he would do absolutely anything to keep Rodgers on the squad.

“I would beg Aaron Rodgers to stay,” Bolt said. “Last year we were very close. We were so close. I think that this year we had the draft and we got a lot of good players. And a lot of guys have stayed. Davante Adams and everybody. So, I need Aaron Rodgers to stay. Aaron Rodgers, please stay at Green Bay. We need you.”

Many Packers fans feel the exact same way as Bolt, however, it could be a while before this entire situation is revolved.