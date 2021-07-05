Aaron Rodgers seemingly made it clear after last season that he no longer wanted to play for the Green Bay Packers. After drafting Jordan Love in the first round last year, Rodgers felt slighted by the team, and with a lack of weapons at his disposal, it's clear that things have been bubbling to an unhealthy degree. Rodgers has yet to show up to Packers camp and despite this, the team is adamant that they will not trade him.

Recently, Rodgers spoke to Ben Baby of ESPN where he was given a chance to talk about the situation with the packers and what he intends on doing next. As you will see, Rodgers got pretty philosophical about the whole thing as his statement was pretty ambiguous.

“Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in silence.”

Based on this statement, it seems pretty clear that even Rodgers doesn't know if he will turn up at Packers camp. The relationship between both sides seems to be fractured, and the Packers are operating as if Love will be their Day One starter. If that is the case, the Packers might be in for a world of hurt this season.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images