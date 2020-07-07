Usain Bolt is celebrating his girlfriend Kasi Bennett's birthday by sharing the very fitting name and first photos of their newborn daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, almost two months after her birth. The happy couple welcomed Olympia on May 17th earlier this year, although, asUSA Today points out, Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness was actually the first to announce her birth. Usain and Kasi were very private about their baby girl up until Kasi's 30th birthday on Tuesday, July 7th, when they officially introduced Olympia Lightning Bolt to the world.

Usain shared a photo on his social media channels of his little one along with her full name. He also wrote Kasi a lengthy birthday message, accompanied by some breathtaking shots of the mother-daughter duo. "I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u," he wrote. "I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

"I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family," he continued on Instagram, before joking about how old she was turning. "I Love you and happy 21th birthday."

Kasi also shared some photos of her daughter on social media, calling little Olympia "my gift."

While the name Olympia has obvious connections to Usain's massively successful history as an Olympian, "Lightning Bolt" is a common nickname given to the athlete due to his multiple world records as a sprinter. Congrats to these two on their beautiful family!