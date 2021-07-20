Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time and when all is said and done, there is no denying that he will be headed to the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, the last couple of years have been disappointing for Rodgers as he has failed to reach the Super Bowl despite coming extremely close. With a lack of weapons at his disposal, Rodgers has grown tired of the Packers front office and this has been exacerbated even more by the fact that the Packers took quarterback Jordan Love with their first-round pick in 2020.

Rodgers has yet to attend Packers training camp and his holdout has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL. The quarterback hasn't given a timeline on his return and for the most part, he has been extremely cryptic about everything that has been going on.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers tried to fix the Rodgers situation by throwing some money at the problem. The NFL insider claims Rodgers was offered a two-year extension and that it was worth so much money that the QB would be paid more than Patrick Mahomes, who currently makes upwards of $50 million per year. Needless to say, the Packers want to keep Rodgers on the roster.

As Schefter noted, Rodgers ended up declining this money as his grievances go well beyond what he is being paid. For now, it seems like it is all a respect thing, and only time will tell what happens with the QB, moving forward.

let us know in the poll below whether or not you think Rodgers will start for the Packers this season.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match