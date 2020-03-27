The spread of Coronavirus continues as the world has taken extensive steps to quarantine its citizens. We've watched as celebrities have come forward to confirm their diagnoses while stories of healthy individuals dying from the virus are reported. As people are exercising extreme precautions to combat the spread of the deadly virus, it's being reported that the United States now leads Italy for the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world.

Italy has captured attention as the country was overwrought with ill citizens. The country was being watched by other countries and used as an example of how quickly a pandemic can spread and affect an economy. Now, John Hopkins University has compiled data that shows the United States has 82,000 confirmed cases, outnumbering Italy and China combined. According to the Huffington Post, following the U.S. are "Spain, France, Germany and Iran."

While the States may have more cases, they are plenty of other countries that have more COVID-19-related deaths. There have been approximately 1,000 people in the U.S. who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and at the moment, HP calls New York City the "epicenter" of the United States. For now, the World Health Organization, along with government leaders, continue to advise people to stay home, practice social distancing, and follow precautionary measures to ensure cleanliness.

