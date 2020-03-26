There plenty of businesses that have been suffering because of the COVID-19 quarantine, and Waffle House may be near the top of the list. The eatery is a love-it-or-hate-it favorite with a controversial reputation that has followed them for years, and officials announced on Wednesday (March 25) that over 400 restaurants would be shutting down.



Mark Wallheiser / Stringer / Getty Images

Weeks ago, it was reported that a Waffle House employee tested positive for COVID-19. “We are trying really hard to provide hours and jobs for people, but when there [are] no customers, it is hard to continue for a long period of time,” Waffle House President and CEO Walt Ehmer said. He added that they've made and implemented changes since finding out about the infected employee's diagnosis, as well.

As thousands of employees attempt to figure out their next financial moves, the internet had a meltdown about Waffle House closing up shop by the hundreds. Check out a few reactions below.

