After an ugly public feud with his former co-star, which included threats of leaving the Fast and Furious franchise, Tyrese and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have turned a new page.

Tyrese sat down with Tiffany Haddish on the Ellen Degeneres Show to spill about the just-released Fast & Furious 9. His former costar came up in the conversation, and in the process, Tyrese revealed that the two have more than just a simple truce going on.

The two have apparently stayed in close contact since December 2020, when they first convened for a four-hour conversation, and resolved their issues. Nonetheless, it seems like their relationship has progressed even further, returning to bromance territory. The actor spoke on his rekindled friendship with Dwayne, saying, "we’ve been on the phone every other day. We reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down."

He added, "We’re about 20 phone calls in and we’re in competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note."

The Rock recently confirmed that the spinoff film that started all the drama — Hobbs and Shaw — will be receiving a sequel.

Check out the clip with Tyrese and Tiffany Haddish below.

