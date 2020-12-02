During a recent virtual appearance on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, "One Night" singer, Tyrese Gibson, opened up about his previously ongoing feud with Jumanji star, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, revealing that the two have finally made peace.

The tension between the two Fast & Furious stars began when Gibson caught wind that The Rock would be receiving a spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. He sarcastically congratulated his former cast-mate, throwing major shade on Instagram. "Congratulations to The Rock and your brother in law aka 7 Bucks producing partner for making The Fast and the Furious franchise about YOU," he wrote.

"And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah… it’s about #TeamDewayne. 3 yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch?," he added. Predictably, after that tweet, his and The Rock's friendship went down the tubes.

Ultimately able to hash it out, Gibson revealed in his latest interview with Josh Horowitz. "Me and ‘The Rock’ peaced up, by the way," he said. While he didn't give away too many details of their conversation, he did say that the two spent quite some time talking things out. "We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago. It was great."

