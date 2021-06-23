Tyler, The Creator is releasing his new album Call Me If You Get Lost in a couple of days, and judging from the two singles he's dropped, as well as the conceptual album teasers he's shared, many believe it could be a strong Album of the Year contender. As we wait to see if the album lives up to the hype, the constantly evolving recording artist shared his latest video teaser titled "BROWN SUGAR SALMON," which will bring you even further into the world of Mr. Beaudelaire.

Taking on his new alter ego, Tyler took a scenic train ride and politely asked an attendant for the dinner specials. Despite being informed about the braised bohemian beef and brown sugar salmon meals, Tyler was declined any food by the attendant and her manager, who both shut down his request for the salmon. Even when he settled for the beef, he was informed that they were out of the necessary ingredients. Then, Tyler was told that he could have a complimentary yogurt with granola before finding out that even that was out of stock.

There's no new music in the latest album teaser for Call Me If You Get Lost but you'll get a strong sense of what type of content we can expect from the upcoming album.

