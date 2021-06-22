Tyler, The Creator Shoots His Shot On New Single "WUSYANAME"

Tyler, The Creator's new album Call Me If You Get Lost really feels like it will sound nothing like the prolific rapper's previous work, which has gotten fans extremely excited for the project's release this week. After a series of mysterious video teasers, the California-based recording artist released the album's first single "LUMBERJACK," which introduced a strong mixtape vibe from the former Odd Future representative, going back to his more aggressive rapping days. On his latest release, titled "WUSYANAME," Tyler takes a lighter approach, but the mixtape influence is still apparent with DJ Drama's screams echoing in the introduction.

Sharing the music video on Tuesday, Tyler, The Creator officially dropped the second single from Call Me If You Get Lost. The love song sees Tyler pulling up to a patisserie outside of Los Angeles, stumbling across a woman that he just needs to know. He shoots his shot for the duration of the two-minute record, giving the unnamed woman compliments and swooning over her as they walk up to the bakery's counter.

Tyler, The Creator's new album releases on Friday. Listen to his new single "WUSYANAME" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you got a man, you should cut him off

Get your passport ’cause we runnin’ off

We can sit and talk

You can tell me everything’s that’s on your chest, baby, get it off

You are my type, you a bright light

I’m like a moth, this is not a game