If the recently kicked-off rollout hasn't clued you in yet, Tyler, The Creator appears to be on the verge of dropping a new album, his first studio release since the acclaimed 2019 project Igor.

Many fans wondered whether Tyler would continue down the experimental and melodic road he appeared to be laying. Evidently, a swerve appeared on the horizon with the release of his brand new single "LUMBERJACK," a blistering assault of vintage Tyler lyricism evocative of his early Odd Future days. That's not to say the entirety of his next endeavor will follow suit, but it certainly appears as if the rapper is eying a return to his roots, albeit with the tools and tricks he's since picked up; a New Game+ of sorts.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Upon having released the new single into the world, many fans were quick to note an interesting observation on his Instagram page. In the caption of his latest announcement, Tyler sparked tracklist speculation by writing "5. LUMBERJACK (out now everywhere)." One of his other recent posts featured a similar style, revealing another potential title with "10. SWEET."

It's not the first time Tyler has employed such captions, as a gander through his IG feed shows his penchant for associating existing song titles like Westside Gunn's "No Vacancy" and Lupe Fiasco's "Paris, Tokyo" with his pictures. Still, the fact that he placed a five beside "LUMBERJACK" may very well mean he's in the midst of slowly assembling a larger puzzle, and fans would be wise to keep an eye out for his next update.

In the meantime, be sure to give Tyler's latest a spin, especially if you've been keen on seeing the Grammy winner get back to spitting bars.