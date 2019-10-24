IGOR is still a top contender for Album Of The Year. Tyler, The Creator's rollout for the project was mysterious, as DJ Khaled would put it, but the mysticism surrounding the project only made it that much better. Add his incredible costume, and the entire branding of this project was completely on point. Tyler's signature IGOR look has been something he's brought along with him on the road and now, it looks like he's about to cash in on the costume.

Tyler, The Creator fans can now dress up like IGOR for Halloween, officially. The rapper unveiled new IGOR costumes which became available earlier today. The costume comes in neon green, pink/red, and baby blue and including the wig. Unfortunately, you're on your own when it comes to the glasses.

You've probably spotted Tyler in the outfit on stage during his IGOR tour with Jaden Smith, Blood Orange, and GoldLink. The tour kicked off in late August in Seattle for Bumbershoot. The rapper recently performed in Dallas, Texas and is set to conclude the tour this Friday at Houston's NRG Arena.

Even though the tour ends tomorrow, he still has more in store for the Odd Future fans. Next month, he'll be hosting his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles with 21 Savage, DaBaby and more performing.