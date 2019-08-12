On "Telephone Calls" off of A$AP Mob's 2016 Cozy Tapes, Vol. 1, Tyler, the Creator raps:

"Fuck the party, threw the carnival

Attendance this year was like 30 thousand"

If you've seen Tyler perform the song live recently, you may have noticed that he has updated the lyric to 40 thousand, shouting it to accentuate the flex. Since the festival's inception, Camp Flog Gnaw has expanded from one to two days, and one to three stages. Pre-sale tickets and VIP bundles of Tyler-designed products sell out almost instantly. CFG has grown into such a massive success because the IGOR-rapper curates a lineup and experience that is singular to his taste, amidst a sea of festivals that can be largely similar.

Mike Windle/Getty Images

While Tyler manages to keep it fresh every year, there are some noticeable patterns in his lineup choices. He always brings out old Odd Future friends. This year, Earl Sweatshirt, The Internet, Taco, Left Brain and Mike G will be there. In past years, he has brought out legends like Erykah Badu, Raphael Saadiq and Roy Ayers. This year, that spot is filled by none other than yasiin bey. 21 Savage, DaBaby and Juice WRLD will fill the requisite trap slots. Tyler also makes sure to shine some light on some lesser known, but buzzing artists like, Clairo, DAISY, and Dominic Fike.

The mystery performer also returns on the lineup this year. Every year, people speculate that Tyler will bring out his friend, Frank Ocean and, every year, people are disappointed to discover that is not the case. But other impressive acts like Earl, Mac DeMarco and Juice WRLD have appeared in the past. Fingers crossed for Frank, though.

Matt Cowan/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the stacked lineup below. Camp Flog Gnaw will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 9-10. General admission passes go on sale Friday, August 16 on campfloggnaw.com.