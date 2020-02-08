As one of the many scripts he wrote back in 2019, revealed on IG last month as a strong example of his work ethic, a revival of Tyler Perry's House of Payne has been one of the famed producer's most anticipated projects so far. Now, it looks like we'll be seeing it come to fruition way sooner than expected.



Vince Bucci/Getty Images for NAACP

It's no surprise that Tyler Perry would revisit his popular sitcom that aired on TBS from 2006 to 2012, especially given the consecutive NAACP Image Award wins the show received for "Outstanding Comedy Series" in 2008, 2009 (seen above), 2010, 2011 and 2012. According to Deadline, the revival will actually be more of a continuation by serving as a new season that picks up five years later from where we last saw the Payne family. All the original stars are set to reprise their roles, including LaVan Davis as "Curtis Payne," Cassi Davis Patton as his wife "Ella Payne," Lance Gross as "Calvin Payne," Demetria McKinney as "Janine Shelton-Payne," China Anne McClain as "Jazmine Payne," Larramie "Doc" Shaw as "Malik Payne," Keshia Knight Pulliam as "Miranda Lucas-Payne" and finally Allen Payne as "C.J. Payne." Although re-runs of the original series have already been airing on BET, the network will be the official home for Perry's reboot when it arrives this summer.

Lance Gross already showed his excitement for the series reboot a few days ago on IG (seen below), but let us know down in the comments if you'll be looking forward to watching a revival of Tyler Perry's House of Payne on BET.