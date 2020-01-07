It's not uncommon for screenwriters to collaborate. Some of our favorite film and television projects have more than one writer to help come up with the often intricate plot twists we still can't believe happened on big and small screens. The "writer's room" is a coveted space for those who want to get in on adding their ideas to a script, but Tyler Perry recently shared that when it comes to his projects, he works alone.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Perry went from being a homeless artist with a vision to now owning his own personally funded studio that rivals Hollywood's top production houses. He turned his ideas into a multi-million-dollar-making empire, and recently Perry took to social media to share a video of what he's been working on. In the clip, Tyler shows a series of stacked scripts for his projects including The Haves and the Have Nots, The Oval, Sistas, Assisted Living, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Young Dylan.

“I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writer's room and most of the time there are ten people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows,” Perry explained. “I have no writer's room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.” He added, “I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? Work ethic!” Check out his flex below.