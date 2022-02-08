Tyga just got the news that he will not be charged in his domestic violence case - as long as he stays out of trouble.

Back in October of last year, Tyga was arrested for felony domestic violence with bail set at $50K. Tyga voluntarily turned himself into the LAPD after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson alleged that he got physical with her. TMZ reported that Camaryn showed up at Tyga’s house at 3 a.m belligerently yelling. The rapper let her inside during which an alleged altercation ensued. Swanson also provided images of bruises she received during the altercation.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Tyga initially avoided communication with officers after they arrived at his house to discuss the incident. The following day, he made plans to share his side of the story with officers but turned himself in instead.

Now, the rapper’s case has been set for a hearing with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. He will sit down with prosecutors to discuss proper ways to handle potential domestic disputes moving forward. In addition to his hearing, he is also required to stay out of legal trouble for the next year. Any violations could lead to prosecutors filing misdemeanor charges in the case.

Though Swanson has continued with her allegations, the two are still hanging out. The two were spotted celebrating her birthday in Malibu last month. Tyga claims that it’s completely casual and not romantic as of now.

They have also started following each other on Instagram again, raising suspicion amongst social media users.

