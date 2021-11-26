Tyga’s Thanksgiving just got a little bit better – TMZ reports that the “Rack City” hitmaker won’t receive a felony charge in his ongoing domestic violence case. In case you missed it, his ex, Camaryn Swanson accused him of hitting her last month, even documenting her injuries on Instagram for the public to see.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” she wrote at the time, showing off a blood-stained sweater and a black eye on her story. Not long after, the father of one took the time to clear his name. “I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false,” he said. “I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime.”

Earlier today, law enforcement sources shared with the gossip site that authorities handed Tyga’s case over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, but the state’s District Attorney has since revealed that the case has since made its way into the hands of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. This means that the 32-year-old won’t be hit with a felony, as that’s something only the D.A.’s Office can give out.

While the news is definitely worth celebrating, the Compton-born artist isn’t entirely in the clear just yet; it’s possible he could receive a misdemeanour charge following Swanson’s claims.

The two reportedly began dating early this year, making their relationship Instagram official in February. The date of their breakup remains unclear, but sources say that it happened prior to the alleged domestic violence incident.

Check back in with HNHH later for more updates regarding Tyga and Camaryn Swanson’s legal case.

