Tyga might be the only person who's successfully shaken off the Kardashian curse. Although the past few years of his career were plagued with rumors, the rapper's glorious comeback was marked with the single, "Taste" ft. Offset. Since then, he's been dropping hit after hit and dropped off his latest project, Legendary earlier this year. Now, it appears that he got some more heat on the way before the year ends.

According to Hip-Hop-N-More, Tyga will be blessing fans with some new music this week. The rapper's reportedly getting ready to drop a new single titled, "Mamacita" which features his "Go Loko" collaborator, YG, as well as Carlos Santana. The song is reportedly set to arrive later this week. "Mamacita" will mark Tyga's first release since penning his new deal with Columbia Records. Over the past few years, the rapper's been working independently with his latest project, Legendary being released through EMPIRE.

"They definitely understand the global brand,” he told Variety about his decision to sign with them. “I have a lot of fans worldwide — in places I’ve never been like South America, and in places I have been like Asia and Europe. They can help bring that to a larger scale. Doing it independently, you don’t really have those teams to help worldwide. Sony, if you look at the history from what they’ve done from Pharrell to Beyonce to Adele — then you look at Lil Nas X, one of their new artists that’s blown up this year — they’ve done a lot for artists globally, for their brand. That’s why I wanted to partner up with them.”