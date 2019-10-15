There is nobody better suited for crafting hedonistic, ass-centric party bangers than T-Raww himself. In the midst of a career-defining comeback, the likes of which would cause Soulja Boy to cry out in protest, Tyga has stacked win after win into his column. Songs like "Taste" and "Goddamn" proved he had reached the next tier of summer song-crafting, keeping his voice in steady rotation throughout the past few years. Now, it has been confirmed that Tyga has secured yet another gargantuan bag, this time due to a new deal with Columbia Records.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to a press release, Tyga signed a "multi-million" dollar deal with the label, though a specific number was not shared. Nor was the nature of the deal, though Columbia did recently welcome Tyga to the family via Instagram. While we do lack information surrounding the new partnership, the press release does promise that "new music is coming soon," though we don't need Google Translate to decipher that bit of industry-speak.

Congratulations to Tyga for his latest win, and may the comeback continue ever onward. Are you excited for some new music from T-Raww?