Tyga Re-Releases "Legendary" With Nine Additional Songs Ft. Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, & More

Sure, Tyga could just continue releasing his tracks as stand-alone singles or possibly even save them up for a future project, but where's the fun in that? Back in early June, Tyga released his bop-heavy studio album Legendary, and in a surprise move, the California rapper gifted fans with a few more tracks by dropping the deluxe edition of the records.

The album already had features by Lil Wayne, Blueface, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Offset, and Bazzi. There are a few more additions to add to that list now that there are nine more songs as Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Takeoff, YG, G-Eazy, and Rich The Kid lend their vocals.

To be fair, most of these tunes are familiar as Tyga has previously released them as singles including "Bop" with YG and Blueface; "Floss in the Bank,' "Dip" with Nicki Minaj; "SWISH"; and "Girls Have Fun" with G-Eazy and Rich The Kid.

Tracklist

1. Too Many

2. Lightskin Lil Wayne

3. On Me (feat. Lil Wayne)

4. Stash (feat. Blueface)

5. Haute (feat. J Balvin & Chris Brown)

6. Werkkkk

7. Maykherkhum

8. Vibrate (feat. Swae Lee)

9. Sh*t I Like

10. Legendary (feat. Gunna)

11. February Love (feat. Chris Brown)

12. Goddamn (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

13. Taste (feat. Offset)

14. Made Me (feat. Bazzi)

15. Penthouse in Miami

16. Love to F**k

17. Dip (ft. Nicki Minaj)

18. Too Much

19. Slidin (ft.Ty Dolla $ign & Takeoff)

20. Bop (ft. YG & Blueface)

21. SWISH

22. Floss in the Bank

23. Girls Have Fun (ft. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid)