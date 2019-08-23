Tyga Re-Releases "Legendary" With Nine Additional Songs Ft. Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, & More

Sure, Tyga could just continue releasing his tracks as stand-alone singles or possibly even save them up for a future project, but where's the fun in that? Back in early June, Tyga released his bop-heavy studio album Legendary, and in a surprise move, the California rapper gifted fans with a few more tracks by dropping the deluxe edition of the records.
The album already had features by Lil Wayne, Blueface, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Offset, and Bazzi. There are a few more additions to add to that list now that there are nine more songs as Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Takeoff, YG, G-Eazy, and Rich The Kid lend their vocals.
To be fair, most of these tunes are familiar as Tyga has previously released them as singles including "Bop" with YG and Blueface; "Floss in the Bank,' "Dip" with Nicki Minaj; "SWISH"; and "Girls Have Fun" with G-Eazy and Rich The Kid.
Tracklist
1. Too Many
2. Lightskin Lil Wayne
3. On Me (feat. Lil Wayne)
4. Stash (feat. Blueface)
5. Haute (feat. J Balvin & Chris Brown)
6. Werkkkk
7. Maykherkhum
8. Vibrate (feat. Swae Lee)
9. Sh*t I Like
10. Legendary (feat. Gunna)
11. February Love (feat. Chris Brown)
12. Goddamn (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
13. Taste (feat. Offset)
14. Made Me (feat. Bazzi)
15. Penthouse in Miami
16. Love to F**k
17. Dip (ft. Nicki Minaj)
18. Too Much
19. Slidin (ft.Ty Dolla $ign & Takeoff)
20. Bop (ft. YG & Blueface)
21. SWISH
22. Floss in the Bank
23. Girls Have Fun (ft. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid)