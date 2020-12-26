Tyga Comes With Some Undeniable Energy On "Bopp"

On Friday, Tyga and DJ Drama blessed fans with the latest installment of their "Well Done" series, this time called Well Done Fever. So far, fans have been loving the project as Tyga comes through with some impressive energy that will certainly keep listeners engaged. Perhaps one of the best songs here is the track "Bopp" which sees Tyga delivering some braggadocios bars and bombastic passion.

The beat itself is simply incredible and Tyga's flow complements it very well. Starboy and jetsonmade are the producers on this track and they certainly knocked it out of the park. If you're a fan of Tyga and this particular style of rap, then "Bopp" is an automatic must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was out in [?], she flew from Cabo

Man these rappers is so good at telling novels

When I say it's [?] I just hit up Drama

This the food for your soul like I'm speaking gospel

And I strangle the beat like I head-locked it

She gon' pull it and twist it and mm bop it