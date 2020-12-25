mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga Partners With DJ Drama To Drop "Well Done Fever" Mixtape Ft. DJ Chose

Erika Marie
December 25, 2020 00:26
835 Views
42
7
CoverCover

Well Done Fever
Tyga

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

This is the 5th installment of their "Well Done" series.


Ten years after Tyga and DJ Drama first introduced the Well Done series, they return with the fifth installment: Well Done Fever. Tyga lit up Christmas Day by adding his name to the long list of releases dropping on December 25, and his offering is a 10-track mixtape with a lone feature from DJ Chose. It was way back in 2013 when Tyga shared Well Done 4, and he didn't want to close out 2020 without giving his fans a few tracks to turn up to on New Year's Eve.

Well Done Fever hosts familiar beats from Pop Smoke's "For The Night," Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro," Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum," and "We Paid" by 42 Dugg and Lil Baby—just to name a few. Stream Tyga's Christmas gift and let us know what you think of the latest Well Done mixtape.

Tracklist

1. For The Night
2. Foreigner
3. Bopp
4. Said Sumn
5. Nigo N Beverly Hills
6. Whoopty
7. We Paid
8. Antibody
9. Tyler Hero
10. Let Me Find Out ft. DJ Chose

Tyga
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  2
  7
  835
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Tyga DJ Chose DJ Drama
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Tyga Partners With DJ Drama To Drop "Well Done Fever" Mixtape Ft. DJ Chose
52
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject