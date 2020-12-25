Tyga Partners With DJ Drama To Drop "Well Done Fever" Mixtape Ft. DJ Chose

Ten years after Tyga and DJ Drama first introduced the Well Done series, they return with the fifth installment: Well Done Fever. Tyga lit up Christmas Day by adding his name to the long list of releases dropping on December 25, and his offering is a 10-track mixtape with a lone feature from DJ Chose. It was way back in 2013 when Tyga shared Well Done 4, and he didn't want to close out 2020 without giving his fans a few tracks to turn up to on New Year's Eve.

Well Done Fever hosts familiar beats from Pop Smoke's "For The Night," Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro," Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum," and "We Paid" by 42 Dugg and Lil Baby—just to name a few. Stream Tyga's Christmas gift and let us know what you think of the latest Well Done mixtape.

Tracklist

1. For The Night

2. Foreigner

3. Bopp

4. Said Sumn

5. Nigo N Beverly Hills

6. Whoopty

7. We Paid

8. Antibody

9. Tyler Hero

10. Let Me Find Out ft. DJ Chose