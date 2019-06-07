Tyga Brings A Chart-Worthy Album With "Legendary"

Just in time for a summer takeover, Tyga delivers his Legendary new project. Earlier this week the rapper shared that Legendary was on its way, a record that fans have been waiting on for about a year. To hype the record, yesterday Tyga dropped off his "Haute" single featuring J Balvin and Chris Brown. The track was but a taste of what listeners could expect from Legendary: a catchy beat, a star-power lineup, and a repeat-worthy jam.

Regardless of what one may feel about Tyga's personal life, as it's been played out in the media for years, the 29-year-old knows how to make—or be apart of—a hit. With a new album that boasts additions by Lil Wayne, Blueface, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Offset, and Bazzi, the rapper gives fans a sure-fire chart-topper that they'll enjoy from the club to the crib. Give it a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Too Many

2. Lightskin Lil Wayne

3. On Me (feat. Lil Wayne)

4. Stash (feat. Blueface)

5. Haute (feat. J Balvin & Chris Brown)

6. Werkkkk

7. Maykherkhum

8. Vibrate (feat. Swae Lee)

9. Sh*t I Like

10. Legendary (feat. Gunna)

11. February Love (feat. Chris Brown)

12. Goddamn (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

13. Taste (feat. Offset)

14. Made Me (feat. Bazzi)