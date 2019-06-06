This moment is a full year in the making. Tyga commenced his comeback when "Taste" dropped last year. The cut subsequently became the song of the summer and each day afterwards, it continued racking up streams. With several singles released since then and a ton of big-time feature spots, Tyga is ready to release his next album. There is a good chance that this one performs better than his last few because, in 2019, all eyes are on the California native. He's managed to find the perfect lane for himself after struggling to level up for years. Now, he's got a formula and working hand-in-hand with producer D.A. Doman, Tyga is ready to take over the summer.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

With Legendary set to drop tonight, the project has already been made available in select international markets and with that, the tracklist has been revealed. We've already heard a couple of the songs included on the project but a bunch of others have been added with plenty of features that have us waiting patiently for this to drop. Once the clock hits midnight, we can expect another Chris Brown feature to compliment his fresh appearance on "Haute." We've also got tracks from Lil Wayne, Blueface, Gunna, Swae Lee, Bazzi, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more.

Peep the full fourteen-song tracklist below and let us know which song you're most excited for.

Legendary Tracklist:

1. Too Many

2. Lightskin Lil Wayne

3. On Me (feat. Lil Wayne)

4. Stash (feat. Blueface)

5. Haute (feat. J Balvin & Chris Brown)

6. Werkkkk

7. Maykherkhum

8. Vibrate (feat. Swae Lee)

9. Shit I Like

10. Legendary (feat. Gunna)

11. February Love (feat. Chris Brown)

12. Goddamn (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

13. Taste (feat. Offset)

14. Made Me (feat. Bazzi)