mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ty Dolla $ign & Nicki Minaj Enjoy Luxury On "Expensive"

Erika Marie
August 28, 2020 00:07
1.6K Views
163
16
Ty Dolla $ignTy Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign

Expensive
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Nicki Minaj

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
90% (18)
Rate
Audience Rating
14 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Ty & Nicki boast about the finer things in life on their single "Expensive."


It seems as if every week we receive music from Ty Dolla $ign. As one of the hardest working artists and producers, the Los Angeles artist has collaborated with some of the hottest names in the game—and as a chart-topping entertainer, the Ty Dolla $ign reign is far from over. Days ago, Ty announced that he had yet another release on the horizon, a single titled "Expensive" featuring Nicki Minaj. The collaboration has arrived and as expected, it's a track that boasts about all of the things that the average person can only dream of affording.

Nicki Minaj has laid low—for the most part—while awaiting the arrival of her firstborn. Her collaborations with both A$AP Ferg and Tekashi 6ix9ine made waves, while Ty has kept himself busy by linking with artists such as Lil Yachty, 24hrs, Mahalia, Skrillex, Kanye West, Buju Banton, and more. Stream "Expensive" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Your b*tch in the nose bleeds
My girl in the courtside floor sheets
Your b*tch a four to me
I'ma take my girl to Dior this week
All my b*tches slim thick and athletic
She ain’t my girl if she ain’t got a Patek

Ty Dolla $ign
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  16  3
  16
  1.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ty Dolla $ign Nicki Minaj
16 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ty Dolla $ign & Nicki Minaj Enjoy Luxury On "Expensive"
163
16
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject