Ty Dolla $ign & Nicki Minaj Enjoy Luxury On "Expensive"

It seems as if every week we receive music from Ty Dolla $ign. As one of the hardest working artists and producers, the Los Angeles artist has collaborated with some of the hottest names in the game—and as a chart-topping entertainer, the Ty Dolla $ign reign is far from over. Days ago, Ty announced that he had yet another release on the horizon, a single titled "Expensive" featuring Nicki Minaj. The collaboration has arrived and as expected, it's a track that boasts about all of the things that the average person can only dream of affording.

Nicki Minaj has laid low—for the most part—while awaiting the arrival of her firstborn. Her collaborations with both A$AP Ferg and Tekashi 6ix9ine made waves, while Ty has kept himself busy by linking with artists such as Lil Yachty, 24hrs, Mahalia, Skrillex, Kanye West, Buju Banton, and more. Stream "Expensive" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Your b*tch in the nose bleeds

My girl in the courtside floor sheets

Your b*tch a four to me

I'ma take my girl to Dior this week

All my b*tches slim thick and athletic

She ain’t my girl if she ain’t got a Patek