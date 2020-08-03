UnoTheActivist recently spoke with HipHopDX about his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, saying the two are “damn near the same person." Dolla $ign was featured on Uno's debut album, 8.

Photo Via HNHH

“I ain’t going to lie, it was fun and natural,” Uno said, regarding working with Dolla $ign. “We’re damn near the same person. We share the same birthday [laughs] so when we got there and made music, it was so easy. We made a couple of those records actually and he made the beat for every single song we made.”

The two joined forces for one of the record's lead singles, “Can’t Go." Check out our thoughts on the track here.

“I was extra motivated to go crazy because he’s so quick when it comes to working. Like this man would smoke a whole ounce, and get on the track and start singing like he didn’t just smoke an ounce. Like I don’t understand how he does it because he’s a big smoker, like big smoking, whole family shit, he too cold,” Uno continued.

Uno went on to suggest the two could even release a project together one day: “He’s real easy to work with and we did so many songs because of that. We’ve definitely talked about doing a tape where he made every beat and I rapped on them, you know? But we’re going to keep that a secret,” Uno said.

[Via]