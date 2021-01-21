As we reported earlier, the charges against Tory Lanez stemming from the July 2020 domestic violence incident that left Megan thee Stallion with two gunshot wounds in her foot were not dropped, despite initial reports circulating the internet, which quickly went viral.

Tory had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges of one felony count each of assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a car in LA County. According to a rep from Los Angeles County D.A.'s office, the next court date for the case is set for February 25th.

With the case being such a highly publicized one, this latest rumors has sent the Twitterverse into mayhem.

Tory Lanez has yet to speak out any of the latest drama, simply tweeting out a cryptic message about toxicity. The "Body" hitmaker has yet to speak about the situation either, busy promoting her latest feature on Ariana Grande's "34+35" alongside Doja Cat.

While some presumed Tory's innocence if the charges were indeed dropped, others noted that dropped charges do not equate to freedom from guilt regardless. Check out some more reactions from social media on the news below.

This clearly is not the end of this saga, so stay tuned for new updates.