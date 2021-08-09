Fans on Twitter debated whether Future or Lil Wayne would win in a hypothetical Verzuz matchup, Saturday, and things got fairly heated. While Wayne appeared to be the popular choice, Future had many dedicate fans sing his praises.

"Lol Wayne would kill this man with only features stop playin with Wayne top like this," one fan argued.

Wayne is easily one of the most successful artists of his generation with over 120 million records sold worldwide throughout his career. He's critically renown and often cited as one of the best rappers of all time.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"Y’all saying it’s disrespectful but Future been consistently dropping hits….what’s the problem?" another fan wrote.

Future certainly deserves his credit as well with numerous massively popular singles such as "Move That Dope," "Fuck Up Some Commas," "Where Ya At," and more.

"This is a joke right????" a seperate user tweeted. "Get the fCk out of herr future catalog isn’t long enough to battle Wayne plus he’s not as lyrical bye this is a trash idea scrap this immediately this is an insult to Wayne period."

"We all know the only person that go toe -2-toe w/ Wayne is drake & 2 chainz ! I ain’t even gone say Nicki ass," another said.

Check out more of the discussion below.