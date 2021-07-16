Before Verzuz was a thing, Drake and Lil Wayne tried out the format for their exciting Drake vs. Lil Wayne Tour back in 2014. Every night, the two iconic artists performed different songs from their packed catalogs, catering to the fans and tallying up the score to determine a winner each night. When it was all said and done, Drake came out the winner, but really, the culture won.

Much like with what Verzuz is doing now by staging match-ups between some of music's greatest artists, Drake claims that he did Verzuz before it was even a thing, calling back to his 2014 era and showing off the limited edition Air Jordan 3 sneakers that were made for the tour.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Before any Verzuz... Drake vs Wayne Jordan 3's," wrote Drake on Instagram Stories on Thursday night. He took a picture of the white Air Jordan 3 collaboration, which was autographed by Tunechi.

Drake is always mentioned in dream Verzuz match-ups, with some fans even wishing that he teams back up with Lil Wayne for another showdown. While there has been no indication that the world-renowned artist could be signing up for a show-stopping battle on the platform, Drake will surely stir the pot a bit with this post.

Who would you want to see Drake face-off against on Verzuz, and does anybody stand a chance against him?



