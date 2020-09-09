What would be better than a Verzuz battle between Drake and Lil Wayne? A sequel to their Street Fighter-inspired tour.

Although we may still need to wait a while before live events start up again, we would happily be patient for Lil Wayne and Drake if they were to announce the second run of their 2014 tour, which used a similar structure to the current Verzuz battles.

When they took the road for a 30-date extravaganza in 2014, Drizzy and Weezy had fans voting on who had the better hits catalog, going back-and-forth and delivering their greatest songs ever. With both of their repertoires having grown in the last six years, fans would love to see a sequel to the tour in 2021. According to Cortez Bryant, who has worked extremely closely with Wayne and Drake over the years, it could actually happen.



Speaking with Brian "B. Dot" Miller for the Art of Facts podcast, Cortez revealed that the two legends have discussed a Drake vs. Lil Wayne 2 Tour.

"My favorite tour of them all was this Drake vs. Lil Wayne tour," he said before giving props to Drake. "The concept was crazy. This was my favorite tour ever, man. Drake came up with the Street Fighter concept. I’m not taking credit for that... It was a fun tour. We had fun every night. It was at a time when Drake had arrived as an artist. From seeing him from the inception as a superstar himself and mentor and mentee just going on the stage, having fun, talking a little shit during the whole time."

As for whether there would be a second part of the tour, Bryant said to stay tuned.

"They talked about it. I think we do need to do it again," he said.

How quickly would you buy tickets to this? Watch above at the 14-minute mark.

