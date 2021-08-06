KSI Taps Lil Wayne For The Rap-Rock Single "Lose"

After releasing a couple of hard-hitting singles throughout the spring and summer, KSI finally released his highly anticipated second studio album, All Over The Place, last month. The sixteen-track project was an extremely versatile project that found the UK YouTuber skating from genre to genre, and despite its loose and varied sound, All Over The Place attracted guest appearances from high-profile Hip-Hop artists such as Lil Durk, Polo G, YUNGBLUD, Bugzy Malone, Future, and 21 Savage.

Now, a few weeks after his second studio album debuted at the top spot on the UK Albums Chart, KSI is keeping the hits coming with a new rap-rock collaboration with Lil Wayne. Fans of Weezy's Rebirth era will be delighted to hear the legendary rapper return to his pop-runk aesthetic, and all-in-all, his chemistry with KSI makes for a solid record.

Watch the music video for KSI and Lil Wayne's newly released collaboration below, and be on the lookout for the deluxe version of All Over The Place in the coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, you fucked around, gave me the run-around

Makin' me wonder how crazy and dumb I sound

Takin' me up and down, baby, I'm comin' down

I'ma need some extermination, I'm buggin' out

Stay for another round, maybe she'll come around

She gon' have me turnin' in my grave when I'm underground