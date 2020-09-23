As if Twitter was ever a landscape where everyone agreed on politics, one of Fox News’ latest segment appears to heave opened some fresh wounds for Black Lives Matter supporters.

This was after conservative opinion show host and Trump supporter, Sean Hannity, revisited the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the alleged killer of two Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters.

Rittenhouse is accused of having committed these acts in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where protesters voiced opposition to the shooting of an unarmed black man, Jacob Blake, by police.

Reportedly new footage from the Rittenhouse case was the subject of Hannity’s discussion with former Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi. Bondi’s hit national headlines in recent years for her connections to the president.

The Trump Foundation notably donated $25,000 USD to Bondi’s reelection campaign before she declined to join a pending lawsuit against Trump University. She also later served on the defense team during the president’s Senate impeachment trial.

Bondi is the most prominent subject of liberal twitter users’ ire over the segment, for having assessed Rittenhouse as “just a little boy out there, trying to protect his community. Should he have been out there with a gun? No. But should he have been charged with murder? We just don’t know yet.”

Twitter users were quick to note the contrast in sentiment between the accused acts of the 17-year-old white male, Rittenhouse, and the death of then-17-year-old African-American male, Trayvon Martin, whose shooting Fox News addressed with far less sympathy, in critics’ eyes.

BLM advocates were swift to make "Trayvon Martin" trend on Twitter while recognizing Bondi’s comments as racist.