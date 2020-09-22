COVID-19 has affected virtually everybody in the world, completely altering our way of life prior to the pandemic, but in a recent speech, President Donald Trump said the exact opposite.

Despite nearly 200,000 U.S. deaths, which have been confirmed by the CDC, Trump said that COVID-19 "affects virtually nobody" at one of his campaign rallies, which ignored all social distancing guidelines.

"Now we know it affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems, if they have other problems," said Trump during a rally in Ohio on Monday. "That's what it really affects. That's it. You know, in some states, thousands of people, nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows? Take your hat off to the young because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It's an amazing thing. By the way, open your schools. Everybody, open your schools."

To say that the virus "affects virtually nobody" is wildly inaccurate and out-of-touch. It has affected 200,000 people living in the country that you run, as well as their families and friends. It has also affected nearly seven million people that have tested positive for it in the United States. But yeah... it's affected virtually nobody. Sure.



Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images -- Donald Trump supporters anxiously await the arrival of President Donald Trump for a rally on September 21, 2020

The election is coming up. Please go vote and hopefully, this man loses all of his power in November.

