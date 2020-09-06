Jacob Blake, who was shot several times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin last month, has spoken publically for the first time since his hospitalization.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Blake's attorney, Ben Crump, posted a video to Twitter of the shooting victim speaking to the public.

“I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach,” the 29-year-old says, describing his current state, while speaking from his hospital bed. “It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat.”

The shooting of Blake sparked continued protests throughout the nation for police reform, including a highly publicized strike by NBA players during the playoffs.

He continues: “there’s a lot more life to live."

“Your life and not only just your life, your legs -- something that you need to move around and move forward in life -- could be taken from you like this,” Blake said while snapping his fingers. “Please, I’m telling you: Change y’all lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man. Because so much time has been wasted.”

Check out the full statement from Blake below.

