The case is closed... we've found him! After years of speculation, the real Tupac Amaru Shakur has been found in Tennessee and, strangely enough, he does not look anything like he used to. In one of the most bizarre stories of the entire year, a man named Tupac Shakur, who has zero relation to the rapper who was murdered in 1996, was arrested recently for drug possession, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and more.

The Johnson City Press notes that a 40-year-old white man named Tupac Shakur was arrested after pulling a knife on police, resisting arrest after reportedly having a warrant out for his capture. When authorities tried to detain him, he reached for something in his waistband and pulled out a knife. At that point, he was wrestled to the ground and subdued after a struggle.

Shakur reportedly had several baggies of methamphetamine on his person with syringes. The man was held under $18K bond.

Of course, the nature of this story is humorous, with the man sharing a name with the late rapper. Social media has been howling about this, reacting strongly with memes, jokes, and more online. Check out the best responses below.

