Despite the fact that we're inching towards the end of the month, November's felt particularly long. It's largely due to the elections earlier this month that have projected Joe Biden as the winner. Unfortunately for Americans, Trump hasn't been willing to accept defeat, filing lawsuits, and demanding recounts in certain states.

Over the past few weeks, Trump's refusal to concede and allow the Biden team to begin their transition process has sparked concerns. Between the handling of the coronavirus, the vaccine, and national security as a whole, Trump's actions over the past few weeks have posed serious threats against America.

Today, the General Services Administration officially signed off to allow the process to take place. GSA's Emily Murphy addressed the letter to Joe Biden, informing him that he can move forward with the transition.

Murphy revealed that she had been getting threats towards her and her family's safety over the decision.

"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA," he tweeted. "Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

Despite not formally conceding, this might be the closest thing we'll witness to Trump publicly accepting the L.