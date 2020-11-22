President Donald Trump hasn't been taking the results of the Presidential Election very well. Ever since Joe Biden was announced the winner a couple of weekends ago, Trump has been alleging voter fraud and claiming that the Democrats devised a plan to steal the election away from him. The Trump campaign has even filed numerous lawsuits throughout the country, although none of them have landed, as his lawyers have yet to present any real evidence that could turn the tide of the election.

Most recently, Trump was granted a second recount of the election results in Georgia. On Friday, Georgia certified the results in Biden's favor after an audit, but since the results were within less than 0.5%, the Trump campaign is legally allowed to have a machine recount done. As reported by numerous outlets, recounts typically only make up for a few hundred votes, which isn't enough for the President to make up his 12,000-vote deficit.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"Today, the Trump campaign filed a petition for recount in Georgia. We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted. President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards," Trump's campaign said per CNN.

With lawsuits being thrown out in key states, it's clear the Trump campaign is running out of paths towards re-election. Regardless, the President plans to continue fighting this until the very end.

