Gov. Andrew Cuomo has threatened to sue Donald Trump after the President said he will not provide the COVID-19 vaccine to New York.

Handout / Getty Images

“I tell you today, if the Trump administration does not change this plan and does not provide an equitable vaccine process," the governor said. "We will bring legal action to protect New Yorkers.

“I’m not going to allow New Yorkers to be bullied or abused."

Trump's hesitation in giving access to the vaccine to New York is because Cuomo, along with several other states' governors, will have an independent review process implemented in addition to the FDA's review process for the vaccine. Trump claims this will delay the state's access to the vaccine, but Cuomo says the review will be conducted simultaneously with the FDA's and be done at the same time.

“We cannot waste time and can only give to those states that will use the Vaccine immediately,” Trump tweeted in response.

Cuomo told MSNBC that the choice to independently review the process is to calm the nerves of New Yorkers who are afraid to take the vaccine.

“President Trump must learn the lesson: Stop the abuse. Stop the division. Stop the anger. Stop the hatred. Stop the narcissism. And spend your last months trying to help people and repair the damage you have done,” Cuomo said.

[Via]