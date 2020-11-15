President Donald Trump was certain he was going to defeat Joe Biden in the Presidential Election although he turned out to be wrong. As it stands, Joe Biden has 306 Electoral Votes while Trump has 232. This is the same margin Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by in 2016 and at the time, Trump called it a landslide victory. Now, Trump is refusing to concede his loss as he believes he was wronged by the democratic process. Last night and this morning, Trump took to Twitter where he admitted that Biden won, but also claimed that he won't be accepting the results.

"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!" Trump wrote before continuing to allege more voter fraud.

So far, Trump has launched numerous lawsuits in key states although none of them have swung in his favor. Judges continue to throw out these suits as they note that there is no real evidence being presented. Regardless, Trump is still optimistic that he will come away from this election victorious.

In the meantime, yesterday was the Million MAGA March which saw thousands of Trump supporters take to the streets of DC to protest the results of the election. With this in mind, it's clear that the President has got his constituency believing that the election was somehow carried forth in a nefarious manner.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images