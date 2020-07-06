This weekend, Dr. Dre's daughter Truly Young dropped a bikini picture with a caption stating that she will be swapping the “Star-Spangled Banner” for Lana Del Rey’s song “National Anthem.”

“Lana Del Rey’s national anthem is the only one I’m acknowledging from now on” said Truly Young on Instagram, all the while showing off her slim figure in a cow-print two-piece bikini.

Recently, Lana has been facing some backlash for the comment she made about certain women of color in the music industry. The singer was trying to express her thoughts on her own place in the industry when she used them for comparison.

The Young family - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f---ing, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want - without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?” Lana wrote on Instagram.

After facing a downpour of criticism, Lana denied having any negative feelings toward any of those artists, insisting that she only used them as examples because they are her “favorite singers”.

Truly Young’s caption shows that she is unbothered by the comment and is still a Lana Del Rey fan.

Last week, it was reported that her father, Dr. Dre, is filing for divorce from her mother, Nicole.